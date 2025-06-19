Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $194.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $139.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.32. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.17.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

