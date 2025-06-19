Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,562,000. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,157 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,357 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,531.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,863,000 after purchasing an additional 679,918 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of VB opened at $231.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $229.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.30.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
