Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Short Interest Up 32.0% in May

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the May 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Separately, Investec cut BID to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.
Bid Corporation Limited engages in the provision of foodservice solutions in Australasia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, liquor, and ambient goods for the hospitality, hotel, restaurant, café, institutional, catering, and retail sectors; and develops e-commerce solutions.
