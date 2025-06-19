24,125 Shares in VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OUNZ. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,304,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 119,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 48,873 shares in the last quarter.

OUNZ opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $33.23.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

