Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,053 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR opened at $72.93 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $73.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.