NBT Bank N A NY Sells 6,329 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 85,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 84,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares in the last quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 81,212.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of EMXC stock opened at $60.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $63.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.7114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

