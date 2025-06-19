Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,856 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

ARKK stock opened at $66.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.92. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.85 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.04.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

