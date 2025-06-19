Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.22 ($2.40) and traded as high as GBX 189.50 ($2.54). Fidelity Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 189 ($2.54), with a volume of 123,510 shares changing hands.

Fidelity Japan Trust Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a market capitalization of £215.29 million, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 179.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 174.60.

Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 2.17 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Fidelity Japan Trust had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 71.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity Japan Trust will post 25.3499222 EPS for the current year.

About Fidelity Japan Trust

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC aims to be the key investment of choice for those seeking Japanese companies exposure.

The Trust has a ‘growth at reasonable price’ (GARP) investment style and approach – which involves identifying companies whose growth prospects are being under-appreciated or are not fully recognised by other investors.

