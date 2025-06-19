Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Update

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 676,800 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the May 15th total of 491,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,692.0 days.
Aixtron Stock Performance
Shares of AIXXF stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. Aixtron has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00.
Aixtron Company Profile
