Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Update

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 676,800 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the May 15th total of 491,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,692.0 days.

Aixtron Stock Performance

Shares of AIXXF stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. Aixtron has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

