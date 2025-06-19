AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Down 25.2% in May

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the May 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AXIM Biotechnologies Stock Performance
AXIM Biotechnologies stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.
AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile
