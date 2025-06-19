Short Interest in Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Rises By 27.8%

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Aperam Price Performance

Aperam stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50. Aperam has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 2.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Aperam Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.15%.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Aperam from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

