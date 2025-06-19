Short Interest in Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Rises By 27.8%

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Aperam Price Performance
Aperam stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50. Aperam has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.36.
Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 2.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Aperam Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Aperam from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Aperam
About Aperam
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
Read More
