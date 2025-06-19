Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,579.14 ($128.54) and traded as high as GBX 9,873 ($132.49). Mountview Estates shares last traded at GBX 9,873 ($132.49), with a volume of 272 shares.

Mountview Estates Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,579.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9,187. The firm has a market capitalization of £362.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 121.68.

Get Mountview Estates alerts:

Mountview Estates Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of GBX 250 ($3.35) per share. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Mountview Estates’s payout ratio is 120.56%.

Mountview Estates Company Profile

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.