Community Bank N.A. Has $664,000 Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Community Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,575 shares in the company, valued at $783,194.25. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $94,497.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,107.36. This represents a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.8%

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $168.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.85 and a 200 day moving average of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $163.33 and a 12-month high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.39%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

