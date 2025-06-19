Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) President Sells $434,400.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $434,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,072,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,015,577.52. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

On Wednesday, May 14th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $446,100.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 230,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $4,393,000.00.

On Thursday, March 27th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 11,152 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $199,509.28.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 16,535 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $271,174.00.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $926.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.83 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 80.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALHC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alignment Healthcare

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 87.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.