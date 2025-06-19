Community Bank N.A. Trims Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $80,564,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Ecolab by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,629,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ECL opened at $260.14 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $220.96 and a one year high of $273.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Ecolab

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.