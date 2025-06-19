Clarius Group LLC Has $490,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 113.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $670,565,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $80,206,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $368,276,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 854,262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $159,175,000 after buying an additional 361,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 18,141.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353,346 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,397,000 after buying an additional 351,409 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $194.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Expedia Group from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $162.46 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.20 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

