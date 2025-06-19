CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 667 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2%

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $87.11 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $90.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average is $81.74. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

