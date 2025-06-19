Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Up 0.1%

NFLX opened at $1,222.29 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,262.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,138.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,006.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,220.00 price objective (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,156.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,948,144. This trade represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total transaction of $469,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

