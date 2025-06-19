GSB Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $231.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $229.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

