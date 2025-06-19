Inscription Capital LLC Invests $218,000 in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPH. WT Wealth Management increased its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 1,827.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 260,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after buying an additional 181,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPH opened at $87.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $631.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12 month low of $77.67 and a 12 month high of $99.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.5245 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

