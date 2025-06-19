NBT Bank N A NY Boosts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 815 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,059,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $538.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $533.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.95 and a 1 year high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MLM. UBS Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $561.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $640.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.