Inscription Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 139,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 20,172 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MTDR. Stephens dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,760.28. This represents a 4.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher P. Calvert acquired 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,695.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,245. This trade represents a 4.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,850 shares of company stock valued at $601,103. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.4%

MTDR stock opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61. Matador Resources Company has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $66.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.87 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 24.97%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Matador Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

