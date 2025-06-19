Clarius Group LLC Acquires 1,472 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,576 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 65,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at $5,095,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at $217,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, May 5th. Desjardins downgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $81.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.87. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $58.76 and a 52-week high of $82.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

