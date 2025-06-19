Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 20,621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $175.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.22 per share, with a total value of $158,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at $317,863.98. This represents a 99.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $217,076.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,718,365.70. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,022 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

