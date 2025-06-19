NBT Bank N A NY Boosts Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 572.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Woodward were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 2,314.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of WWD opened at $238.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $240.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.61.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $267.00 price target on shares of Woodward and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.13.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, EVP Terence J. Voskuil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $2,310,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,443.35. This trade represents a 66.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.38, for a total value of $1,071,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,878 shares in the company, valued at $15,623,585.64. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,422,077. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

