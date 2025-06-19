iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Holdings Cut by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWC. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 28,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.79. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $46.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

