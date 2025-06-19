CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 189,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,462,000 after purchasing an additional 262,950 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $22.98 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

