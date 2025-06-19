HFG Advisors Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HFG Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.7% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $294.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.