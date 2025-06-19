Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 30,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Evergy by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.55. Evergy Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $70.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 target price on Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.19.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

