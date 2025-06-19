Clarius Group LLC Raises Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $598,390,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $277,989,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $264,207,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $123,829,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,054,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,402,000 after buying an additional 1,981,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kroger from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Melius upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Kroger Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $65.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.08. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $73.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 31,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $2,160,200.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,810.72. This represents a 27.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $72,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,473 shares in the company, valued at $754,370.19. This trade represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,679 shares of company stock worth $8,584,776. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

