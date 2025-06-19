Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 102,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, Director John T. Thomas purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,514,017.44. The trade was a 0.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $98,952.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,585.68. This trade represents a 4.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,764 shares of company stock valued at $521,909 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.99%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

