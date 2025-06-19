NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 4,427 Shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 183.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Ball were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 20.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 23,516 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Ball by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 545,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,764 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BALL opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ball Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $68.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ball’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

