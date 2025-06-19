BostonPremier Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BostonPremier Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 26.5% of BostonPremier Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BostonPremier Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $42,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.0%

VTI stock opened at $294.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.