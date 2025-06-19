Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $44,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total transaction of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,084.12. This represents a 89.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FDS. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $445.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $424.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.69 and a 52-week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

