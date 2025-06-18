Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 4,623 CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,861 shares of company stock worth $109,595,558 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $492.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $434.17 and its 200-day moving average is $394.15. The stock has a market cap of $122.64 billion, a PE ratio of -713.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $493.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. DZ Bank downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.