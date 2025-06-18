Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Shares Up 15.4% – Here’s What Happened

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 329,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 97,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Sonoro Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$17.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -6.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36.

About Sonoro Energy

(Get Free Report)

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.