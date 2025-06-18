Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the period. White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,559,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

