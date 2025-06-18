Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,909,000 after buying an additional 39,984 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,518,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,705,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,574,000 after purchasing an additional 87,109 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 521,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,563 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IGEB opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59. iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $46.76.

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

