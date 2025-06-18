Newton One Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Newton One Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGV. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $105.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $109.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

