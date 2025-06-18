Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Director Charles J. Prober Sells 7,942 Shares of Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director Charles J. Prober sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $489,465.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,499,253.28. This trade represents a 7.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Life360 Stock Down 0.8%

LIF stock opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 691.33. Life360, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.94 and a 52 week high of $65.79.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Life360 had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIF. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Life360 from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Life360 from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Life360 from $57.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life360

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIF. Barclays PLC raised its position in Life360 by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 22,820 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Life360 during the fourth quarter valued at $5,717,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Life360 by 2,816.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 70,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Life360 by 1,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 118,974 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life360 by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

