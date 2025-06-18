KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Jul 25 Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) declared a jul 25 dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 31st.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE KIO opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

