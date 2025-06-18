JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY) Shares Sold by MN Wealth Advisors LLC

MN Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 608,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,899 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 87,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:BBHY opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $447.43 million, a PE ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 0.40. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $47.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.06.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

