Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
DPG stock opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $12.55.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 748,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,700,000. This trade represents a -396.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Why SailPoint May Cruise Past Cybersecurity Rivals in 2025
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Jabil Stock Hits Highs on AI Tailwinds and Strong Buybacks
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Can Luckin and Dutch Bros Take Market Share From Starbucks?
Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.