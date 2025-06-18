MN Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $177.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.50. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

