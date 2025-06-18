Bender Robert & Associates Takes $7.28 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 144,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,277,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 1.8% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,742,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 222,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,518,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,571,000 after purchasing an additional 279,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.37.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

