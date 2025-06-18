Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $3.59 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.38 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.