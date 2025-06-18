Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by PUREfi Wealth LLC

PUREfi Wealth LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,544,800,000 after acquiring an additional 649,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,599,000 after acquiring an additional 267,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,029,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,584,490,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,706,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,382,684,000 after acquiring an additional 822,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.55.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $197.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

