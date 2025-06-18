iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Sold by Optivise Advisory Services LLC

Optivise Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBIT. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,518,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,541,000 after purchasing an additional 346,918 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 77,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2,069.2% during the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 169,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 161,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orvieto Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $796,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 3.7%

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.31. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $63.70.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

