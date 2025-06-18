Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,465,600 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the May 15th total of 2,432,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 115.4 days.

Whitehaven Coal Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Whitehaven Coal stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. Whitehaven Coal has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59.

Get Whitehaven Coal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Whitehaven Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.