Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,856 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 102,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $3,954,000. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 54,564 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.74.

UNP stock opened at $220.62 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.24.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

